State's deaths rise by 160 after 232 day before, cases' increase 7,537 vs. 7,023

Tests reported from labs Tuesday were 134,466, one day after 121,303 and a record 262,804 Jan. 29. The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 6.59 percent one day after 6.93, as well as 5.61 Jan. 30, the least since 4.91 Oct. 28, and after 14.64 Jan. 28, the most since a record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 7.28 percent one day after 7.6, three days after after 5.40, the lowest 4.63 Nov. 5, with a two-week high of 12.52 Jan. 28 and a record 20.04 Dec. 28.