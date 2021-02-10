State's deaths rise by 232, residents' toll passes 28,000; cases up 7,023 vs. 5,737 day before

Florida's coronavirus deaths rose by 232 compared with 120 the day before with the total residents' toll passing 28,000, six days after going past 27,000, as cases increased by 7,023 compared with 5,737 Monday, the Florida Health Department announced Tuesday afternoon.
Tuesday's fatal increase is the third-highest ever, behind 272 Jan. 22 and 267 on Aug. 11, and include 80 who were 85 and older and 74 in long-term care facilities.
Tests reported from labs Monday were 121,607, one day after 92,120 and a record 262,804 Jan. 29. The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 6.93 percent one day after 7.31, after 5.601 Jan. 30, the least since 4.91 Oct. 28, and after 14.63 Jan. 28, the most since a record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 6.69 percent one day 7.57, two days after after 5.39, the lowest 4.63 Nov. 5, with a two-week high of 12.51 Jan. 28 and a record 20.04 Dec. 28.
The state's total daily positivity rate was 9.18 one day after 7.31, four days after 7.10, the lowest since 6.01 on Oct. 28 and after 18.34 Jan. 28, the most since a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the danger threshold.
After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 7, which is 340 days, the death toll has reached 28,048 for an average of 83 per day -- fourth behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California and No. 3 Texas. Florida's total including nonresidents is 28,526, which increased by 6 to 478.
Florida was among 7 states posting triple-digit deaths increases Tuesday as the U.S. total increase Monday was 1,596. On Sunday, cases passed 27 million eight days after rising past 26 million with 85,910, posted Monday, lowest since 85,109 on Nov. 2
On Wednesday, Florida residents' deaths passed 27,000, taking six days to gain more than 1,000. It took six days to pass 26,000 from 25,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
This Tuesday increase was the most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.
Last Thursday deaths rose by 228.
Last Tuesday deaths increase by 137.
On Monday the rise was 120 after 97 on Sunday. The previous time they were under triple digits was 98 on Jan. 5. On Jan. 3 they rose by 97 and the last time they were lower was 77 on Dec. 27.
Palm Beach County rose by 8 to 2,277 after 1 the previous day and seven days after a record 32. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 19 to 5,058 and Broward is third at 2,192 with 7 more.
St. Lucie rose by 8 to 516, Martin by 4 to 262, Indian River by 2 to 246 and Okeechobee by 1 to 69 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,371 (12 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,344 (1 decrease in data revisione), No. 6 Polk 1,029 (21 increase), No. 7 Orange 1,011 (9 increase), No. 8 Duval 993 (1 increase), No. 9 Lee 834 (5 change).
With a net increase of 49 deaths in South Florida of the 232 state total, which is 21.1 percent, there are 10,620, which is 37.9 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over seven days is 1,226 an average of 175 and 4.6 percent, compared with 1,149 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 78 over seven days for 3.5 percent. The U.S. figure is 4.9 percent with the world at 3.8 percent.
Florida's cases reached 1,790,743, including 111,816 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York and No. 5 Illinois also reporting more than 1 million. California leads with more than 3 million.
Fkorida passed 1.7 million cases on Jan. 30 from more than 1.6 million, which is 10 days ago. It was 6 days to rise 100,000 past 1.5 million cases to 1.6 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.
The number of new cases were 7,041, which is different than the 7,0237 increase because of an update from previous days.
The increase Monday was 7 less than 5,730 the previous Monday, which is the lowest since 4,663 Nov. 16.
The increase one Tuesday ago was 10,533.
Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.
The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.
For months, the record for increase was 15,300 on July 12 with new infections 15,220.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
A total of 20.7 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,454. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 379 one day after 412 and after a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 756, St. Lucie 93, Martin 23, Indian River 44 and Okeechobee 10. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 386,435 and Broward is second at 180,501, ahead of Palm Beach County.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 53,103 for an average of 7,586 at 3.1 percent. The previous week the increase was 69,877 for an average of 9,982. The average since the first case, was reported, which was 345 days ago, is 5,192per day.
Florida's cases are 6.6 percent of the total infections in the U.S. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 8.3 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 29th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is in 14th at 37.3 with South Carolina No. 1 at 62.4, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 177 each on Jan. 13 and 15.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 341 compared with 131 one day ago. The state reported Tuesday there are currently 5,307 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 74. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.
TESTING
Florida has reported 19,918,981 total tests behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas with Illinois fifth, according to Worldometers.info.
First-time positivity rates:
Palm Beach County's rate of 5.78 Dec. 13 was the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 also on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's 6.72 percent (day ago 7.33, two-week high 15.04 Jan. 28, two-week low 5.67 Jan. 30). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's 7.24 percent (day ago 8.23, two-week low 5.64 Jan. 30, two-week high 13.57 Jan. 28.
St. Lucie:9.8 percent (day ago 8.172, two-week high 16.87 Jan. 31, two-week low 7.19 Jan. 30). Martin 6.27 percent (day ago 4.04, two-week low of 3.13 four days ago, two-week high 10.28 Jan. 26). Indian River 8.1 percent (day ago 6.63, two-week high 15.11 Jan. 28, two-week low 5.59 Jan. 30). Okeechobee 8.77 percent on 104 negative tests (day ago 20.69 on 46 negative tests, two-week low 5.86 on 273 negative tests Jan. 27, two-week high 24.39 on 31 negative tests Jan. 26).
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.7 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.5, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.1.
Deaths per million: Florida 1,306 (25th in nation), U.S. 1,447, world 301.3. New York, which represents 9.7 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,327 per million. Six months ago New York was 20.0 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Four other juveniles are among the 39 deaths in the 15-24 class with no change. The class was 33 since Sept. 25.
Ages 25-34: 149 (no change).
55 and older: Fatalities 94 percent, cases 28 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 62 percent, cases 7 percent.
85 and older: 8,928(80 increase)
Infant to 4: 34,030 cases (201 increase), 483 hospitalized at one time (2 increase). Ages 5-14: 104,476 cases (639 increase), 463 hospitalized at one time (3 increase).
Infant to 54 age group: 1,256,627 of the 1,758,2543 residents' cases. Fatalties: 1,669 (20 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,488,300 cases. Fatalities 4,658 (33 increase, 0.31 percent).
CITIES
No. 1 West Palm Beach 26,967 (94 increase. No. 2 Boca Raton 18,593 (74 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 16,107 (47 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 10,637 (37 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 8,399 (30 increase).
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 13,400 (70 increase), followed by Fort Pierce 6,827 (20 increase), Stuart 4,521 (8 increase). Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 850 (no change) with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 74,884 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago:72,858. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 5,780 (21 increase). Martin 664 (2 increase), St. Lucie 1,325 (9 increase), Indian River 618 (2 increase), Okeechobee 352 (no change).
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-five percent of the deaths, 9,881, are residents and staff of long-term care (74 increase). Palm Beach County is second at 953 (1 increase). Miami-Dade leads with 9629.
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 465,072 Monday (1,596 increase one day after 1,307 increase, lowest since 1,214 Dec. 27, record 5,085 Thursday but 1,507 of those deaths were reported by Indiana in an audit of all deaths since the pandemic. Eghteeen states reported at least 50 more deaths Tuesday.
Weekly changes: One-week increase 22,717 (4.9 percent). Seven days ago: 2,031.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 New York 45,138 (169 increase, record 799). No. 2 California 44,477 (U.S.-high 327 increase, record 764. No. 3 Texas 39,001 (301 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 22,620 (153 for two days, record 405).
Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 92 increase, No. 7 Illinois 320, No. 8 Michigan 60, No. 9 Georgia 123, No. 10 Massachusetts 68.
Also with at least 50: No. 11 Arizona 231, No. 13 Ohio 98, No. 22 Virginia 78, No. 24 Mississippi 73, No. 12 Indiana 67, No. 14 Tennessee 65, No. 17 Alabama 56, No. 15 North Carolina 55, No. 33 Oklahoma 53. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., no data Monday because of processing problems.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including Rhode Island at 2,248
Cases
Total 27,090,625 Monday, increase 89,727, lowest since 85,109 on Nov. 2, record 300,282, seven days ago 134,339. Thirteen states had at least 2,000 cases.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,354,591 (8,251 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,504,556 (U.S. high 13,523, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,487,086 (7,866 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,150,170 (2,082 increase, record 15,415).
Others at least 3,000: No. 8 Pennsylvania 11,309 (three days), No. 10 Arizona 4,381, No. 17 Virginia 3,291, No. 7 Ohio 3,207, No. 12 New Jersey 3,164.
Worldwide
Deaths: 2,335,782 (8,259 increase Monday, day after 8,114, lowest since 7,783 Jan. 3, record 17,594 Jan. 20). The U.S. represented 18.1 percent of increased and overall 20.4 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 86,244 (3.8 percent). Seven days ago: 9,400.
Cases: 107,006,294 (320,903 increase, lowest since 279,791 Oct. 12, record 845,559 Jan. 8, seven days ago 394,790).
No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 233,5888 (1,340 increase, record 1,554). Cases9,602,034 (51,733 increase, record 87,134).
No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 166,731 (531 increase, Monday record 1,803). Cases 1,936,013 (3,868 increase, record 22,339).
No. 4 India: Deaths 155,158 (78 increase, record 1,283). Cases 10,847,304 (9,110 increase, record 97,859).
Europe: 5,475 new deaths, 119,854 new cases. Six nations in top 10.
No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 113,850 (1,052 increase, record 1,725). Cases 12,364 increase, record 68,053.
No. 6 Italy: Deaths 92,002 (422 increase, record 993). Cases 10,630 increase, record 40,896.
No. 7 France: Deaths 80,147 (508 increase, record 1,437). Cases: 18,870 increase, record 86,852.
No. 8 Russia: Deaths 77,598 (530 increase, record 635). Cases: 3,998,216 (15,019 increase, record 29,935).
No. 9 Germany: Deaths 63,271 (674 increase, record 1,244. Cases: 5,725 increase, record 31,553.
No. 10 Spain: Deaths 63,061 (766 increase, record 996). Cases: 16,402 increase, record 44,357.
Also, No. 16 Poland: 39,360 (227 increase, record 674). Cases 4,029 increase, record 37,596.
Others
No. 14 South Africa: 46,869 deaths (396 increase, record 839. Cases: 1,742 increase.
No. 21 Canada: Deaths 20,905 (70increase, record 257). Cases: 2,241 increase, record 11,383.
No. 43 Japan: Deaths 6,618 (94 increase, record 120 Wednesday. Cases: 1,570 increase, record 7,882.
No. 50: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 14 Tuesday.
No. 81 South Korea: Deaths 1,482 (8 increase Tuesday, record 40). Cases: 302 increase, record 1,241.
