West Palm Beach VA offering COVID-19 vaccine this week

The West Palm Beach Veterans Affairs Medical Center is offering the coronavirus vaccine Wednesday through Friday.
No appointment is needed, but you need to meet specific criteria.
All those who receive the vaccine must be a veteran who is also one or more of the following:
- 65 years and older
- Living in community living centers or other congregate living settings
- Homeless
- Hemodialysis patients
- Solid organ transplant patients or patients who are listed for transplant
- Chemotherapy patients
- Essential Frontline Workers. You must bring identification or documentation that you are employed as an essential worker defined by the CDC.
If you have received any vaccine, such as the flu or shingles vaccines, you will need to wait 14 days from the date of that vaccination before receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
