What's that in the sky? WPTV viewers share pictures, video

WPTV is getting reports from viewers about a strange object spotted in the sky.
Many viewers sent in pictures and videos of the unidentified flying object.
Dr. Marco Langbroek, a Dutch researcher and scientist, said the object was a Trident II submarine-launched ballistic missile that was being tested off the coast of Florida.
Langbroek wrote about it recently in his blog.
WPTV First Alert meteorologists Steve Weagle and James Wieland shared video of the object on their Twitter pages.
ELINT News, a United Kingdom-based group, also shared video of the object spotted in Florida.
WPTV will be speaking with Eric Vandernoot, an astronomy and physics lab coordinator at Florida Atlantic University.
This is a developing story. Watch WPTV NewsChannel 5 at 11 p.m. for the latest information.
