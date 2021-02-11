Boca councilman wants to increase fines for PPE litterers

The sight of discarded facemasks, gloves and other personal protective equipment pretty much everywhere over the last year has become a pervasive problem.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Protecting Paradise
To reduce improperly discarded PPE, Boca Raton Councilman Andy Thomson wants to increase fines for offenders.
Thomson made it a New Year's resolution to pick up trash and clean up neighborhoods while on his periodic runs with his children.
During the councilman's jogs, he said he has noticed a substantial amount of the trash is PPE, including finding 143 masks on the ground within 50 miles.
Thomson's proposal would increase fines for PPE litterers from $50 to $250.
The councilman said he will propose this change to the city's littering ordinance at their next meeting in two weeks.
Below is a resolution on the topic:
