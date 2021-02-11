Boca councilman wants to increase fines for PPE litterers

Boca councilman wants to increase fines for PPE litterers
February 11, 2021 at 1:10 PM EST - Updated February 11 at 1:55 PM

The sight of discarded facemasks, gloves and other personal protective equipment pretty much everywhere over the last year has become a pervasive problem.

To reduce improperly discarded PPE, Boca Raton Councilman Andy Thomson wants to increase fines for offenders.

Thomson made it a New Year's resolution to pick up trash and clean up neighborhoods while on his periodic runs with his children.

Discarded mask, litter
During the councilman's jogs, he said he has noticed a substantial amount of the trash is PPE, including finding 143 masks on the ground within 50 miles.

Thomson's proposal would increase fines for PPE litterers from $50 to $250.

The councilman said he will propose this change to the city's littering ordinance at their next meeting in two weeks.

Below is a resolution on the topic:

