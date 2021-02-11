City of West Palm Beach launches 'Clematis by Light'

As the city of West Palm Beach continues to find ways to safely bring people together, Thursday night a new event will light up downtown.
The newly renovated Centennial Fountain at the Nancy M. Graham Centennial Square, located at the east end of Clematis Street, will feature "Clematis by Light' beginning with the "Love Our CommUNITY" show.
The show will run Thursdays through Sundays plus President's Day from Feb. 11to March 11. The 6-minute show will run three times an hour from 6 to 10 p.m. The show will include a "waterworks spectacle" according to the city, set to synchronized light and music shows. Interactive, multi-colored lights will also be included on nearby palm trees. This love-themed show is just in time for Valentine's Day.
This is the first in a series of new programming for the upgraded fountain, which debuted in December alongside Sandi Tree for the city's Holiday in Paradise celebration.
"The renovated Centennial Fountain is now both an attraction and destination, adding to the vibrancy, economic development, and sense of community in our downtown," said West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James. "I hope everyone has an opportunity to safely experience the renovated fountain at Love Our CommUNITY. We look forward to future opportunities of incorporating the Centennial Fountain into our regular and special event programming."
The city plans to host additional fountain programs to honor the U.S. military and show patriotism later this year.
For those who plan to attend, the city encourages everyone to follow CDC guidelines. City staff will also be on hand to monitor social distancing, sanitize high touch areas and provide hand-sanitizing stations.
The launch of "Clematis by Light" also coincides with the return of "Clematis by Night," which just resumed last week.
The city's weekly concert series is back with some changes to accommodate COVID-19 precautions. To learn more or reserve a spot, click here.
