2 face charges in deadly Delray Beach shooting Christmas Day
February 11, 2021 at 4:25 PM EST - Updated February 11 at 4:25 PM

Delray Beach police said Thursday that two people face charges in connection with a deadly Christmas Day shooting.

The shooting occurred in a shopping plaza at 1475 S. Congress Ave.

Police said the victim, Sebastien Theodule, was shot from a nearby car. He was taken to the hospital and died two days later.

Bakari Washington, 22, is charged with first-degree murder and possessing a firearm/concealed weapon by a convicted felon in the case.

Police said Washington was arrested in January on an unrelated charge.

Investigators said a witness identified Rodrice Sonson, 20, as the driver of the vehicle. He was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact for attempted first-degree murder.

