2 face charges in deadly Delray Beach shooting Christmas Day

Delray Beach police said Thursday that two people face charges in connection with a deadly Christmas Day shooting.
The shooting occurred in a shopping plaza at 1475 S. Congress Ave.
Police said the victim, Sebastien Theodule, was shot from a nearby car. He was taken to the hospital and died two days later.
Bakari Washington, 22, is charged with first-degree murder and possessing a firearm/concealed weapon by a convicted felon in the case.
Police said Washington was arrested in January on an unrelated charge.
Investigators said a witness identified Rodrice Sonson, 20, as the driver of the vehicle. He was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact for attempted first-degree murder.
