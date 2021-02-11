Florida cousins catch 16-foot python on family property

Florida cousins captured the biggest reported snake in the area on their property in Hardee County.
Aaron Brown spotted the Burmese python while driving with his mother past their property. After noticing the 16-foot snake, he called his cousin, William Wilkinson.
Together, Brown, Wilkinson and Wilkinson's son caught and shot the snake before handing it over to Florida snake hunter, Dusty Crum.
Crum said he is working to ensure more pythons are not migrating north of the Everglades.
By catching the python, Crum said the cousins had eradicated a large breeding snake.
