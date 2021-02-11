Fort Pierce man faces more charges related to Capitol riot

A Fort Pierce man is facing new federal charges after a social media picture showed him inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.
Tony Mariotto, 52, now faces three additional charges, federal court records show.
Mariotto is charged with entering and remaining in the Gallery of Congress, disorderly conduct in a federal building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a federal building, according to a Monday court filing.
The document claims Mariotto engaged in "disruptive conduct … with the intent to impede, disrupt and disturb the orderly conduct of a session of Congress or either House of Congress."
Mariotto was arrested last month on charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
During an interview with WPTV shortly after his arrest, Mariotto didn't dispute the allegations of unlawfully entering the Capitol, but he denied ever participating in any violence.
"I don't ever advocate violence," he told WPTV reporter Meghan McRoberts.
Mariotto, who was in Washington to show his support for then-President Donald Trump, said he believed he "was doing something patriotic" and takes full responsibility for what he did.
His arrest came after a social media post showed him taking a "selfie" in the Capitol chambers.
"I just didn't think of it at that time," Mariotto said. "I mean, now I look back and I'm thinking, well, it is trespassing, but I didn't think about it at the time. I just don't know how to explain it. It's just an overwhelming feeling to get in there with all the other patriots."
Scripps Only Content 2021