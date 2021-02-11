Health leaders work to increase vaccine access in St. Lucie County

Treasure Coast residents will soon be able to receive the coronavirus vaccine at two new grocery stores.
Winn Dixie will begin giving out shots at a Vero Beach location on Thursday.
On Friday, five Walmart stores in St. Lucie County will join the mix.
"I'm very amped, very excited," said Adonna Jacobs, a St. Lucie County resident. "It's right here in our neighborhood."
"Vaccine distribution is going to be increasing," said Clint Sperber, Administrator at Florida Dept. of Health in St. Lucie County. "It has been increasing."
Sperber said the holiday season brought along a spike in cases.
"It typically fluctuates with the seasons of the year so hopefully now that we do have vaccines and that are plentiful, the more and more that is coming into the community, the better for us," said Sperber.
"I think having it widespread would be so much more helpful," said Cortney Robinson-Vooth, a St. Lucie County resident.
Those who are not yet eligible hope increased access will lead to a shorter wait in the future.
"It's starting to work," said Jacobs. "It's going. It's in our neighborhoods now. Let's get them going, the seniors. Let them go and let us not so seniors or almost seniors get in."
