9-month-old infant's death investigated in Port St. Lucie

Port St. Lucie police said an infant's death Wednesday morning is being investigated by detectives.
Officers responded to a house in the 3000 block of SW Nutley St. at 10:45 a.m. and found the child's father performing chest compressions on the 9-month-old.
Officers took over the chest compressions until personnel with St. Luce County Fire District arrived and pronounced the infant dead.
Police said detectives learned that the infant was placed in bed with an older sibling around 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Authorities said the infant was then found Wednesday morning face down in a space between a wall and bed.
Investigator said there were blankets in the space, underneath the infant, which appeared to have been placed there to fill the gap between the wall and bed.
Police said there were no obvious signs of physical trauma to the infant, and no evidence to suggest the child's death was an intentional act.
However, police said the home was unsanitary and there were eight children living at the residence with one parent. The Department of Children and Families was notified and responded to the scene.
An autopsy is being performed on the infant.
Family members are cooperating with detectives, according to investigators.
