Precautionary boil water notice issued for some in Manalapan lifted

A precautionary boil water notice issued on February 9 for some in Manalapan has been lifted.
The boil water notice affected residents of 1940 to 4020 South Ocean Blvd.
The notice was rescinded following the restoration of pressure to the water main and the satisfactory completion of the bacteriological survey. The survey showed the water is safe to drink, according to a news release.
For more information and questions contact the Manalapan Water Department at 561-586-3699.
Scripps Only Content 2021