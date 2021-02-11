South Florida Black Prosperity Alliance launches Thursday

A group of organizations is coming together to help members of the Black community strive for success.
The South Florida Black Prosperity Alliance will launch to tackle some of the issues facing the black community right now.
The alliance is bringing together community organizations, faith-based groups and business leaders across South Florida.
The focus is on several areas including community and culture, jobs and wealth, education, health, justice and youth. The group describes that focus as to "increase awareness of issues that diminish the quality of Black lives and amplify advocacy to effectuate lasting change."
The group will announce its formal launch during an event at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Memorial in Currie Park in West Palm Beach.
The alliance plans to work with community members and government leaders to really help put members of the black community on a path toward success.
Founding members include various branches of the NAACP, Haitian-American Chamber of Commerce, Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce, Palm Beach Black Chamber of Commerce, BAC, Urban League of Broward, Circle of Brotherhood, One United Bank, Opa-locka CDC, Black Professionals Network, 100 Black Men of South Florida, Inc., Black Owned Media Alliance, and the Minority Builders Coalition.
To learn more about the group, click here.
