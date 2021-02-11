State's cases rise by 8,525, pass 1.8 million; deaths' increase 174

Florida's coronavirus cases rose by 8,525, compared with 7,537 the day before, and total infections passed 1.8 million, which was 11 days after 1.7 million, as deaths increased by 174 after 160 Wednesday, the Florida Health Department announced Thursday afternoon.
Also Thursday, California, with 45,456 deaths, passed New York as the state with the most fatalities, ahead of third-place Texas and fourth-place Florida. California doesn't count probable deaths and only New York City tracks them.
Tests reported from labs Wednesday were 160,454, one day after 134,050 and a record 262,806 Jan. 29. The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 6.2 percent one day after 6.6, as well as 5.62 Jan. 30, the least since 4.91 Oct. 28, and after 14.66 Jan. 28, the most since a record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 5.93 percent one day after 7.33, four days after after 5.41, the lowest 4.63 Nov. 5, with a two-week high of 12.53 Jan. 28 and a record 20.04 Dec. 28.
The state's total daily positivity rate was 7.93 one day after 8.59, six days after 7.10, the lowest since 6.01 on Oct. 28 and after 18.34 Jan. 28, the most since a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the danger threshold.
Florida's cases reached 1,806,805, including 112,964 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York and No. 5 Illinois also reporting more than 1 million. California leads with more than 3 million.
Florida passed 1.7 million cases on Jan. 30, which was 12 days, and passed 1.6 million 10 days earlier. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.
After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 7, which is 342 days, the death toll has reached 28,382 for an average of 83 per day -- fourth behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California and No. 3 Texas. Florida's total including nonresidents is 28,691871, which increased by 6 to 489.
Florida was among 11 states posting triple-digit deaths increases Thursday as the U.S. total increase was 3,364 Wednesday. On Sunday, cases passed 27 million eight days after rising past 26 million with 94,797 posted Wednesday.
On Wednesday, Feb. 3, Florida residents' deaths passed 27,000, taking six days to gain more than 1,000. It took six days to pass 26,000 from 25,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Tuesday's increase of 233 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.
Last Thursday deaths increased by 228.
On Sunday they rose by 97. The previous time they were under triple digits was 98 on Jan. 5. On Jan. 3 they rose by 97 and the last time they were lower was 77 on Dec. 27.
Palm Beach County rose by 8 to 2,302 after 17 the previous day and after a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 19 to 5,081 and Broward is third at 2,218 with 106 more.
After no deaths were reported Wednesday on the Treasure Coast area, St. Lucie rose by 5 to 521, Martin stayed at 262, Indian River by 2 to 248 and Okeechobee stayed at 69 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,387 (10 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,372 (15 increase), No. 6 Polk 1,050 (20 increase), No. 7 Orange 1,015 (1 increase), No. 8 Duval 1,002 (5 increase), No. 9 Lee 848 (13 increase).
With a net increase of 50 deaths in South Florida of the 174 state total, which is 28.7 percent, there are 10,701, which is 37.7 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over seven days is 1,115, an average of 162 and 4.1 percent, compared with 1,212 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 90 over seven days for 4.1 percent. The U.S. figure is 4.3 percent with the world at 3.7 percent.
The number of new cases were 8,351, which is different than the 8,525 increase because of an update from previous days.
The increase Monday was 7 less than 5,730 the previous Monday, which is the lowest since 4,663 Nov. 16.
The increase one Thursday ago was 7,711. The last time cases were more than 10,000 was Saturday's 11,543.
Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.
The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.
For months, the record for increase was 15,300 on July 12 with new infections 15,220.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
A total of 18.5 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,579. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 597 one day after 551 and after a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 992, St. Lucie 124, Martin 65, Indian River 57 and Okeechobee 19. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 389,519 and Broward is second at 182,419, ahead of Palm Beach County.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 54,475 for an average of 7,782 at 3.1 percent. The previous week the increase was 64,736 for an average of 9,248. The average since the first case, was reported, which was 347 days ago, is 5,207 per day.
Florida's cases are 6.6 percent of the total infections in the U.S. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 8.4 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 28th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is in 15th at 35.5 with South Carolina No. 1 at 62.0, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 184 Jan. 13.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 292 compared with 279 one day ago. The state reported Thursday there are currently 4,906 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 222. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.
TESTING
Florida has reported 20,111,479 total tests behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas with Illinois fifth, according to Worldometers.info. Some people have taken more than one test.
First-time positivity rates:
Palm Beach County's rate of 5.78 Dec. 13 was the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 also on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's 6.64 percent (day ago 6.46, two-week high 15.08 Jan. 28, two-week low 5.68 Jan. 30). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's 6.88 percent (day ago 6,69, two-week low 5.65 Jan. 30, two-week high 13.59 Jan. 28).
St. Lucie: 7.83 percent (day ago 9.3, two-week high 16.92 Jan. 31, two-week low 7.22 Jan. 30). Martin 4.08 percent (day ago 8.21, two-week low of 3.15 six days ago, two-week high 9.57 Feb. 1). Indian River 6.0 percent (day ago 6.39, two-week high 15.14 Jan. 28, two-week low 5.6 Jan. 30). Okeechobee 5.36 percent on 212 negative tests (day ago two-week low 4.79 on 139 negative tests, two-week high 20.69 on 46 negative tests three days ago).
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.7 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.5, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.1.
Deaths per million: Florida 1,322 (25th in nation), U.S. 1,470, world 304.9. New York, which represents 9.6 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,345 per million. Six months ago New York was 20.0 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Four other juveniles are among the 39 deaths in the 15-24 class with no change. The class was 33 since Sept. 25.
Ages 25-34: 147 (no change).
55 and older: Fatalities 94 percent, cases 28 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 62 percent, cases 7 percent.
85 and older: 9,042 (57 increase)
Infant to 4: 34,412 cases (173 increase), 489 hospitalized at one time (3 increase). Ages 5-14: 105,903 cases (696 increase), 467 hospitalized at one time (1 increase).
Infant to 54 age group: 1,2668,060 of the 1,774,013 residents' cases. Fatalties: 1,679 (6 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,493,689 cases. Fatalities 4,696 (15 increase, 0.31 percent).
CITIES
No. 1 West Palm Beach 27,256 (164 increase. No. 2 Boca Raton 18,801 (106 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 16,283 (87 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 10,735 (43 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 8,465 (32 increase).
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 13,533 (76 increase), followed by Fort Pierce 6,898 (44 increase), Stuart 4,562 (19 increase). Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 850 (no change) with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 75,454 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 73,631. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 5,832 (36 increase). Martin 667 (1 increase), St. Lucie 1,347 15 increase), Indian River 623 (4 increase), Okeechobee 360 (4 increase).
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-five percent of the deaths, 9,975, are residents and staff of long-term care (42 increase). Palm Beach County is int first place with 966 (a rise of 4) ahead of Miami-Dade at 961.
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 471,567 Wednesday (3,364, record 5,085 Thursday but 1,507 of those deaths were reported by Indiana in an audit of all deaths since the pandemic. Eighteen states reported at least 50 more deaths Thursday.
Weekly changes: One-week increase 19,453 (4.3 percent). Seven days ago:3,912.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 45,456 (461 increase, record 764. No. 2 New York 45,453 (113 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 39,771 (385 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 22,860 (115, record 405).
Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 79 increase, No. 7 Illinois 102, No. 8 Michigan 75, No. 9 Georgia 76, No. 10 Massachusetts 61.
Also with at least 50: No. 12 Ohio record 721 (650 under reported from November, December), No. 19 Missouri record 270 (weekly linking to death certificates), No. 11 Arizona 200, No. 17 Alabama 133, No. 15 North Carolina 113, No. 18 South Carolina 95, No. 14 Tennessee 81, No. 30 Nevada 55. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 45.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including Rhode Island at 2,274.
Cases
Total 27,285,621 Wednesday, increase 94,704, record 300,282, seven days ago 114,437. Thirteen states had at least 2,000 cases.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 33,71,556 (8,575 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,529,343 (U.S. high 11,890, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,504,286 (10,099 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,155,833 (2,838 increase, record 15,415).
Others at least 3,000: No. 9 North Carolina 4,568,No. 8 Pennsylvania 3,978, No. 17 Virginia 3,699, No. 6 Georgia 3,363, No. 12 New Jersey 30,12.
Worldwide
Deaths: 2,363,543 (14,043 increase Wednesday, record 17,594 Jan. 20). The U.S. represented 24.4 percent of increased and overall 20.4 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 84,606 (3.7 percent). Seven days ago: 14,446.
Cases: `107,841,331 (4442,803, two days after 324,165, lowest since 321,203 Oct. 13, record 845,693 Jan. 8, seven days ago 491,558).
No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 236,397 (1,452 increase, record 1,554). Cases 9,716,298 (53,993 increase, record 87,134).
No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 169,760 (1,328 increase Wednesday, record 1,803). Cases 1,957,889 (11,138 increase, record 22,339).
No. 4 India: Deaths 155,360 (108 increase, record 1,283). Cases 10,871,294 (12,293 increase, record 97,859).
Europe: 4,609 new deaths, 150,077 new cases. Six nations in top 10.
No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 115,529 (678 increase, record 1,725). Cases 13,494 increase, record 68,053.
No. 6 Italy: Deaths 92,729(391 increase, record 993). Cases 15,146increase, record 40,896.
No. 7 France: Deaths 80,803 (360 increase, record 1,437). Cases 21,063 increase, record 86,852.
No. 8 Russia: Deaths 78,687 (553 increase, record 635). Cases 4,027,748 (15,038 increase, record 29,935).
No. 9 Germany: Deaths 64,513 (534 increase, record 1,244. Cases 9,918 increase, record 31,553.
No. 10 Spain: Deaths 64,217 (513 increase, record 996). Cases 17,853 increase, record 44,357.
Also, No. 16 Poland: Deaths 40,177 (456 increase, record 674). Cases 7,008 increase, record 37,596.
Others
No. 14 South Africa: 47,382 deaths (237 increase, record 839. Cases 2,488 increase.
No. 21 Canada: Deaths 21,060 (56 increase, record 257). Cases 2,070 increase, record 11,383.
No. 43 Japan: Deaths 6,817 (78 increase, record Wednesday). Cases: 1,693 increase, record 7,882.
No. 50: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 2 Thursday.
No. 81 South Korea: Deaths 1,496 (10 increase Thursday, record 40). Cases: 504 increase, record 1,241.
Scripps Only Content 2021