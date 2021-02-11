State's deaths rise by 160 after 232 day before, cases' increase 7,537 vs. 7,023

Florida's coronavirus deaths rose by 160, including none on the Treasure Coast and 17 in Palm Beach County, compared with 232 the day before as cases increased by 7,537 after 7,023 Tuesday, the Florida Health Department announced Wednesday afternoon.
Tests reported from labs Tuesday were 134,466, one day after 121,303 and a record 262,804 Jan. 29. The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 6.59 percent one day after 6.93, as well as 5.61 Jan. 30, the least since 4.91 Oct. 28, and after 14.64 Jan. 28, the most since a record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 7.28 percent one day after 7.6, three days after after 5.40, the lowest 4.63 Nov. 5, with a two-week high of 12.52 Jan. 28 and a record 20.04 Dec. 28.
The state's total daily positivity rate was 8.57 one day after 9.2, five days after 7.10, the lowest since 6.01 on Oct. 28 and after 18.34 Jan. 28, the most since a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the danger threshold.
After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 7, which is 341 days, the death toll has reached 28,208 for an average of 83 per day -- fourth behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California and No. 3 Texas. Florida's total including nonresidents is 28,691, which increased by 5 to 483.
Florida was among 11 states posting triple-digit deaths increases Wednesday as the U.S. total increase was 3,131 Tuesday. On Sunday, cases passed 27 million eight days after rising past 26 million with 89,727 posted Tuesday, lowest since 85,109 on Nov. 2
On Wednesday, Florida residents' deaths passed 27,000, taking six days to gain more than 1,000. It took six days to pass 26,000 from 25,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Tuesday increase was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.
Last Wednesday deaths increase by 197.
On Sunday they rose by 97. The previous time they were under triple digits was 98 on Jan. 5. On Jan. 3 they rose by 97 and the last time they were lower was 77 on Dec. 27.
Palm Beach County rose by 17 to 2,294 after 8 the previous day and after a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 4 to 5,062 and Broward is third at 2,202 with 10 more.
Remaining the same were St. Lucie at 516, Martin at 262, Indian River at 246 and Okeechobee at 69 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,377 (6 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,357 (13 increase), No. 6 Polk 1,030 (1 increase), No. 7 Orange 1,014 (3 increase), No. 8 Duval 997 (4 increase), No. 9 Lee 835 (1 increase).
With a net increase of 31 deaths in South Florida of the 160 state total, which is 19.4 percent, there are 10,651, which is 37.8 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over seven days is 1,189 an average of 170 and 4.4 percent, compared with 1,136 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 95 over seven days for 4.3 percent. The U.S. figure is 4.5 percent with the world at 3.8 percent.
Florida's cases reached 1,798,280, including 112,267 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York and No. 5 Illinois also reporting more than 1 million. California leads with more than 3 million.
Fkorida passed 1.7 million cases on Jan. 30, which is `11 days ago, from more than 1.6 million, which is 10 days ago. It was 6 days to rise 100,000 past 1.5 million cases to 1.6 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.
The number of new cases were 7,458, which is different than the 7,537 increase because of an update from previous days.
The increase Monday was 7 less than 5,730 the previous Monday, which is the lowest since 4,663 Nov. 16.
The increase one Wednesday ago was 6,979.
Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.
The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.
For months, the record for increase was 15,300 on July 12 with new infections 15,220.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
A total of 20.0 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,505. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 551 one day after 379 and after a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 926, St. Lucie 84, Martin 48, Indian River 59 and Okeechobee 7. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 387,940 and Broward is second at 181,4271, ahead of Palm Beach County.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 53,661 for an average of 7,666 at 3.1 percent. The previous week the increase was 68,448 for an average of 9,778. The average since the first case, was reported, which was 346 days ago, is 5,197 per day.
Florida's cases are 6.6 percent of the total infections in the U.S. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 8.4 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 28th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is in 14th at 35.0 with South Carolina No. 1 at 62.2, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 178 Jan. 13.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 279 compared with 341 one day ago. The state reported Wednesday there are currently 5,128 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 79. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.
TESTING
Florida has reported 20,010,122 total tests behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas with Illinois fifth, according to Worldometers.info. Some people have taken more than one test.
First-time positivity rates:
Palm Beach County's rate of 5.78 Dec. 13 was the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 also on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's 6.44 percent (day ago 6.73, two-week high 15.05 Jan. 28, two-week low 5.67 Jan. 30). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's 6.74 percent (day ago 7.18, two-week low 5.65 Jan. 30, two-week high 13.58 Jan. 28.
St. Lucie: 9.68 percent (day ago 9.63, two-week high 16.89 Jan. 31, two-week low 7.2 Jan. 30). Martin 8.05 percent (day ago 6.27, two-week low of 3.13 five days ago, two-week high 9.57 Feb. 2). Indian River 6.27 percent (day ago 8.143, two-week high 15.14 Jan. 28, two-week low 5.59 Jan. 30). Okeechobee 4.79 percent on 139 negative tests (day ago 8.77 on 104 negative tests, two-week low 5.86 on 273 negative tests Jan. 27, two-week high 20.69 on 46 negative tests two days ago).
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.7 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.5, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.1.
Deaths per million: Florida 1,313 (25th in nation), U.S. 1,458, world 302.6. New York, which represents 9.6 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,337 per million. Six months ago New York was 20.0 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Four other juveniles are among the 39 deaths in the 15-24 class with no change. The class was 33 since Sept. 25.
Ages 25-34: 147 (2 decrease in data reduction).
55 and older: Fatalities 94 percent, cases 28 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 62 percent, cases 7 percent.
85 and older: 8,985 (57 increase)
Infant to 4: 34,239 cases (209 increase), 486 hospitalized at one time (3 increase). Ages 5-14: 105,207 cases (731 increase), 466 hospitalized at one time (3 increase).
Infant to 54 age group: 1,261,033 of the 1,765,659 residents' cases. Fatalties: 1,673 (4 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,493,689 cases. Fatalities 4,681 (32 increase, 0.31 percent).
CITIES
No. 1 West Palm Beach 26,092 (125 increase. No. 2 Boca Raton 18,695 (102 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 16,196 (91 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 10,692 (52 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 8,433 (34 increase).
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 13,457 (57 increase), followed by Fort Pierce 6,854 (27 increase), Stuart 4,543 (22 increase). Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 850 (no change) with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 75,162 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 73,266. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 5,786 (6 increase). Martin 662 (2 increase), St. Lucie 1,332 (7 increase), Indian River 619 (1 increase), Okeechobee 356 (4 increase).
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-five percent of the deaths, 9,933, are residents and staff of long-term care (52 increase). Palm Beach County is second at 962 (9 increase). Miami-Dade leads with 961.
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 468,203 Tuesday (3,131, record 5,085 Thursday but 1,507 of those deaths were reported by Indiana in an audit of all deaths since the pandemic. Seventeen states reported at least 50 more deaths Wednesday.
Weekly changes: One-week increase 20,001 (4.5 percent). Seven days ago: 3,507.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 New York 45,308 (172 increase, record 799). No. 2 California 44,995 (U.S.-high 518 increase, record 764. No. 3 Texas 39,386 (385 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 22,275 (125, record 405).
Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 88 increase, No. 7 Illinois 53, No. 8 Michigan 12, No. 9 Georgia 118, No. 10 Massachusetts 82.
Also with at least 50: No. 17 Alabama record 309, 56, No. 11 Arizona 176, No. 15 North Carolina 146, No. 31 Kansas 106 (two days), No. 14 Tennessee 100, No. 13 Ohio 63, No. 12 Indiana 52, No. 16 Louisiana 50. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 107 in four days of data Tuesday.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including Rhode Island at 2,259.
Cases
Total 27,189,188 Tuesday, increase 95,369 one day after 89,727, lowest since 85,109 on Nov. 2, record 300,282, seven days ago 114,437. Thirteen states had at least 2,000 cases Wednesday.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,362,981 (8,390ncrease, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,517,497 (U.S. high 12,941, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,494,187 (7,101increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,150,170 (2,082 increase, record 15,415).
Others at least 3,000: No. 9 North Carolina 3,833, No. 12 New Jersey 3,741, No. 8 Pennsylvania 3,378, No. 17 Virginia 3,303, No. 7 Ohio 3,281.
Worldwide
Deaths: 2,349,437 (13,177 increase Tuesday, record 17,594 Jan. 20). The U.S. represented 24.8 percent of increased and overall 20.4 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 84,986 (3.8 percent). Seven days ago: 14,813.
Cases: 107,397,898 (387,868 increase, day after 324,165, lowest since 321,203 Oct. 13, record 845,693 Jan. 8, seven days ago 456,198).
No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 245,945 (1,357 increase, record 1,554). Cases 9,662,305 (60,271 increase, record 87,134).
No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 168,432 (1,701 increase Tuesday, record 1,803). Cases 1,946,751 (10,738 increase, record 22,339).
No. 4 India: Deaths 155,252 (94 increase, record 1,283). Cases 10,858,371 (11,067 increase, record 97,859).
Europe: 5,092 new deaths, 150.247 new cases. Six nations in top 10.
No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 114,851 (1,001 increase, record 1,725). Cases 13,013 increase, record 68,053.
No. 6 Italy: Deaths 92,338 (336 increase, record 993). Cases 12,956 increase, record 40,896.
No. 7 France: Deaths 80,443 (296 increase, record 1,437). Cases 25,387 increase, record 86,852.
No. 8 Russia: Deaths 78,134 (536 increase, record 635). Cases 4,012,710 (14,494 increase, record 29,935).
No. 9 Germany: Deaths 63,979 (708 increase, record 1,244. Cases 9,246 increase, record 31,553.
No. 10 Spain: Deaths 63,704 (643 increase, record 996). Cases 18,114 increase, record 44,357.
Also, No. 16 Poland: Deaths 39,721 (360 increase, record 674). Cases 6,930increase, record 37,596.
Others
No. 14 South Africa: 47,145 deaths (276 increase, record 839. Cases 3,159 increase.
No. 21 Canada: Deaths 21,004 (95 increase, record 257). Cases 3,185 increase, record 11,383.
No. 43 Japan: Deaths 6,739 (record 121 increase). Cases: 1,886 increase, record 7,882.
No. 50: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 14 Wednesday.
No. 81 South Korea: Deaths 1,486 (4 increase Wednesday, record 40). Cases: 443 increase, record 1,241.
