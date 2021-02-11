Users report problems accessing 1099-G form on state site

February 11, 2021 at 3:50 PM EST - Updated February 11 at 3:50 PM

New unemployment numbers released Thursday show claims last week were down but still high at 793,000 nationwide.

However, it seems that a new problem has surfaced with Florida's unemployment website.

The issues of 2020 are still frustrating some people using the Department of Economic Opportunity's CONNECT website.

The issue stems from the 1099-G form needed to report benefits received last year in order to file income taxes.

Amit Knightly, who has been helping unemployed Florida workers with their benefits since last year, has seen this problem first hand.

Unemployment advocate Amit Knightly says a pop-up blocker is a likely culprit that is stymying users from accessing 1099-G forms
He has helped many overcome not only this latest hurdle but just about every problem that has come up since last spring.

Knightly said the forms are available on the site, but it is a little tricky finding them.

"People are assuming it's not ready or being mailed out, when actually all it is, is your a pop-up blocker on the top corner by your address bar. As soon as you click that, it will open up and you'll get your 1099," Knightly said.

He said he has heard from a lot of people regarding this issue.

However, others that WPTV has spoken to have not encountered an issue.

It really seems to come down to knowing how to navigate the website, which has been an issue since last March.

