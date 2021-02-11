Wellington board unanimously approves zoning change for multi-use project

Wellington's Planning Zoning and Adjustment Board unanimously approved motions 6-0 Wednesday night to change map designation for developer Brefrank Inc., who is seeking to convert two parcels of land, a 17-acre natural preserve, and a 25-acre residential area near the Mall at Wellington Green, into commercial mixed-use.
The zoning changes will go before the council for the first reading on March 9 and then April 27 for the second reading. It also plans to go to the state Economic Opportunity and other county and state agencies for review between the two readings to see if it is inconsistent with policy plans.
A similar application submitted last year was approved by the board, but Village Manager Jim Barnes said Brefrank Inc. decided not to move forward with the plan. The initial approved plan by the board called for converting two natural preserve areas into retail and residential use to build an apartment complex and shopping center. A move that some argue would create severe impacts on wildlife and the environment.
