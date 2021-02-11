West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority showcasing Black artists

In honor of Black History Month, the West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority is showcasing Black artists.
This Wednesday night the spotlight is on Meecah. The West Palm Beach native is a singer and an actress.
She is the second artist of six flexing their talents throughout February in the authority's virtual "Black Art Matters" series.
"They reached out to me and they said, we know you are an artist let's do this thing let's do live music and I said yeah let's do it," she said.
Meecah sings songs she's written herself to music by Houston to Anita Baker.
The timely programming for Black History Month is the brainchild of marketing director Tiffany Faublas.
"We have everything ranging from singers, to painters, to a pianist, saxophonist so it's a wide variety," she said.
A wide variety that honors the contributions of local African Americans. The series streams live on Facebook.
"We wanted to make sure we supported and promoted and also our young talented black artists in our community," she said.
When Meecah isn't crooning a beautiful tune, she's a cast member in the musical Hamilton.
