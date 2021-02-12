Artists coming together to hold unity event in Lake Worth

Several South Florida artists are teaming up to hold an event centered around unity.
These artists are using their words in hopes of inspiring change.
“It feels like the more we get people into focusing on people’s artistry and getting to know them through that, it automatically will bridge the gap,” Marly Anderson, the founder of Unlocked Artistry said.
Anderson, Jai Allen-Ible, and Matt Brown came up with an idea called “The Blackout, An Uproar Showcase.”
“This event is bigger because the first time ever collaborating with Unlocked Artistry and SoulFam and we have everything that’s going to be there, fire spinning, Dj’s, vendors,” Allen-Ible said.
“Good positive energy, the love, and unity,” Brown said.
The family-friendly event is being held Saturday at Haus Lounge in Lake Worth. There will be a market showcasing minority-owned businesses and live performances starting at 2:00 p.m. Brown said they are hoping to use art to help people talk about racial and social injustice.
“I’m hoping that everyone comes out and has a good time and experiences. Something new that they otherwise wouldn’t have been able to find,” Brown said.
