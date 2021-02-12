Brothers raise $5,000 to provide meals to hospital workers

Two brothers with big hearts are giving back to hospital workers at Wellington Regional Medical Center.
The boys, Arthur and Jasper Hu-Manning, raised money through donations for their bar mitzvah to provide lunch and dinner to the entire hospital staff of up to 600 people.
The total money raised by their campaign was about $5,000, including about $3,500 through the GoFundMe page.
"We want to help the entire hospital. ... We hope to continue volunteering in the future and helping the community," Jasper Hu-Manning said.
The brothers, who attend Wellington Landings Middle School, handed out food to the grateful staff Friday morning.
Their bar mitzvah service was held virtually last November, although their family hopes to hold a celebration for them in the future.
"It made me happy that I was able to do something for them in return for them helping," Arthur Hu-Manning said.
