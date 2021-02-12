Florida bill would keep trans men out of girls' sports

A Florida lawmaker filed legislation Thursday that may contradict a previous executive order issued by President Joe Biden.
President Biden signed an executive order Jan. 27 on "Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation."
The political action quickly became news in the sports world due to the clause that stated, "children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room, or school sports."
State Rep. Anthony Sabatini, R-Clermont, countered in a tweet saying "both women's sports and our children must be protected from radical social experimentation."
Sabatini's bill, HB 935, would disallow transgender men from competing in girls' sports in school. The bill would also make it illegal to perform transgender surgery on children.
The bill allows for a "health care practitioner acting in accordance with a good faith medical decision of a parent or guardian of a minor born with a medically verifiable genetic disorder of sex development."
HB 935 states "only students of the female sex are eligible to participate on athletic teams designated for girls only."
If passed, the bill would take effect July 1, 2021.
Read the full bill below:
