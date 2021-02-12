I-95 southbound lanes reopen in Port St. Lucie after crash

I-95 southbound lanes reopen in Port St. Lucie after crash
February 12, 2021 at 6:20 AM EST - Updated February 12 at 6:46 PM

All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Port St. Lucie are back open Friday evening after being shutdown much of the day.

The wreck occurred around 3:30 a.m.

Police said a wreck involving two tractor-trailers caused traffic to be diverted to the Southwest Gatlin Boulevard exit for more than 12 hours.

A fuel leak occurred from one of the semis.

Video showed the crash caused a fiery scene, but no one was hurt.

Officials tweeted just before 6:30 p.m. that the right shoulder is still blocked by the crash.

Scripps Only Content 2021