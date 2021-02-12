I-95 southbound lanes reopen in Port St. Lucie after crash

All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Port St. Lucie are back open Friday evening after being shutdown much of the day.
The wreck occurred around 3:30 a.m.
Police said a wreck involving two tractor-trailers caused traffic to be diverted to the Southwest Gatlin Boulevard exit for more than 12 hours.
A fuel leak occurred from one of the semis.
Video showed the crash caused a fiery scene, but no one was hurt.
Officials tweeted just before 6:30 p.m. that the right shoulder is still blocked by the crash.
