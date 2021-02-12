I-95 southbound lanes reopen in Port St. Lucie after crash

BREAKING: I-95 SB reopenes in St. Lucie county SB Between Gatlin Blvd & Becker Rd. All traffic was shut down for over 12 hours due to a multiple tractor-trailer crash and fire. The right shoulder is still blocked by the crash scene #MoveOver@PSLPolice @StLucieGOV @FHPPalmBeach pic.twitter.com/wQP6AjIhIv