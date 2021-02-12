I-95 still closed in Port St. Lucie after crash

All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near the Gatlin Boulevard exit in Port St. Lucie were closed for several hours Friday morning.
Police said a wreck involving two tractor-trailers has caused all traffic to be diverted to the Southwest Gatlin Boulevard exit.
Drivers can take the exit west and then head south on Southwest Village Parkway to get back on I-95.
Police said the lanes would be closed until at least noon, however, the closure was still occurring past 5 p.m. Friday.
