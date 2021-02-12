Martin County Fair set to begin with COVID-19 protocols in place

The Martin County Fair is set to open Friday at 4:30 p.m. with new protocols in place to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
"We've got hand sanitizer everywhere," said Jay Spicer, executive director of the Martin County Fair. "We encourage human-contactless ticketing, purchasing online."
Spicer added that all vendors are being spaced out further from the walkway to allow for more social distancing.
"The fair is following the county's emergency order 20-17, which is mask-wearing is strongly recommended," said Spicer.
All rides and attractions will be wiped down and sprayed with 72-hour disinfectant each day.
"It's a big deal," said Rachel Oakes, a fourth-generation fair vendor. "Especially with coronavirus, now that we can actually get out and have fun."
Oakes said her family has been in the food truck business traveling with the fair for 104 years.
"It's definitely the most popular, the cotton candy," said Oakes.
Spicer said he's hoping the measures being taken will encourage resident turnout.
"We're a small but mighty fair," said Spicer. "We're about 40,000-50,000. This year, we expect maybe a little less because of the COVID."
But Oakes is optimistic.
"Hopefully, it will set the trend that it's safe and people can come out and have a good time," said Oakes.
