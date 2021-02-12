Spread of new COVID-19 variant isn't deterring travelers to Florida

Margo LeRoux and Madison Vetterlein just landed from Philadelphia. And both women have differing opinions of flying to Florida in the current COVID climate.
"I wasn't nervous because I felt like airlines have done a good job with COVID protocols," LeRoux said.
Vetterlein was apprehensive.
"I did feel a bit skeptical about being on the plane in such close quarters with so many other people," she said.
At the moment Florida is leading the U.S. in cases of the highly infectious U.K. variant of COVID-19. Infectious disease specialist Dr. Kleper De Almeida said Florida must be mindful.
"The concerning part about the B117 variant in Florida is that over the past few days we have seen a progressive escalation in the number of new cases," he said.
De Almeida said slowing the spread means more of what's being asked of us now, like handwashing and social distancing.
"The CDC has recommended that we consider wearing two masks or that we wear a mask that fits more closely on our faces," he said.
Both women have heard of discussions of possible travel restrictions.
"If it went as well as today, I would feel completely comfortable traveling here again," Vetterlein said.
LeRoux said she feels safe.
"If everyone follows the protocols, there's no need," she said.
So far, research suggests current vaccines work just as well against the U.K. variant.
