Wellington second-grade students learn about Asian Lunar New Year

Feb. 12 was the Asian Lunar New Year and students at one South Florida school are celebrating.
Second-grade students at Renaissance Charter School at Wellington acted out traditional tales and decorated their classroom with lanterns Friday. They also took part in a dragon dance.
The year 2021 is the year of the Ox. It signifies reliability and trustworthiness.
"We all dressed up and go to say lines and do fun stuff," said Everette Rump.
Additionally, students learned about the major themes of the Asian Lunar New Year that include family, kindness and time for renewal.
"Things that the children spoke about was that our groups get together with their families and their families get together is a big tradition, so it's important to have your family and to be kind and to help other people," said drama teacher Margie Richards.
Some of the traditions include wearing red which symbolizes luck and fortune.
The Asian Lunar New Year will be celebrated for 15 days -- ending on the Lantern Festival.
