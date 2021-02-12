'Wicked' out as Kravis Center releases 2021-22 lineup

February 12, 2021 at 11:45 AM EST - Updated February 12 at 11:45 AM

The Kravis Center has announced its seven shows for the 2021-22 "Kravis On Broadway" series, but there may be some disappointment among "Wicked" fans.

The popular Wizard of Oz-inspired show was expected to be rescheduled after its cancellation due to coronavirus, but it doesn't appear on the schedule.

The seven shows making an appearance will be:

  • Come From Away- Nov. 16-21, 2021
  • Dear Evan Hansen- Dec. 15-19, 2021
  • CATS- Feb. 8-13
  • Anastasia- March 9-13, 2022
  • My Fair Lady- April 19-24, 2022
  • An Officer and a Gentleman- May 3-8, 2022

Tickets for the general public will go on sale in June, but subscribers for the Kravis On Broadway series will receive renewal information in March.

