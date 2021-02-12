'Wicked' out as Kravis Center releases 2021-22 lineup

The Kravis Center has announced its seven shows for the 2021 - 2022 'Kravis On Broadway' series, but there may be some disappointment among Wicked fans.
The popular Wizard of Oz-inspired show was expected to be rescheduled after it's cancellation due to coronavirus, but it doesn't appear on the schedule.
The seven shows making an appearance will be:
- Come From Away- Nov. 16-21, 2021
- Dear Evan Hansen- Dec. 15-19, 2021
- Summer- Jan. 5-9, 2022
- CATS- Feb. 8-13
- Anastasia- March 9-13, 2022
- My Fair Lady- April 19-24, 2022
- An Officer and a Gentleman- May 3-8, 2022
Tickets for the general public will go on sale in June, but subscribers for the Kravis On Broadway series will receive renewal information in March.
Scripps Only Content 2021