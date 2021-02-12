2-year-old to receive special surround for her wheelchair in Boynton Beach

A child will get a personalized set of “magic wheels” at an event Saturday that celebrates inclusion for people with disabilities.
Two-year-old Zoe is described by those who love her as a bright, energetic and free-spirited child. She was diagnosed with spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy at 6 months old and she’s unable to sit, stand, walk, or talk.
Zoe will receive a special surround for her stroller-type wheelchair with a surprise theme that will highlight her favorite things. It is handmade by Kings Point Woodshop, Little Wolf Carpentry and Chariots of Love, Home Depot, and designed to accommodate Zoe’s unique disabilities.
“We are creating a fantasy item for her, something that’s going to bring her much joy,” said Valerie Mathieu, Director and Co-Founder of Chariots of Love.
On Saturday at 10 a.m., Zoe’s new personalized wheels will be unveiled for the first time. Zoe is the guest of honor for the city of Boynton Beach’s Joe DiMaggio Children’s Health Specialty Center Magic Wheels & Special Deals event.
The event is taking place at Barrier Free Park, at 3111 S. Congress Avenue. WPTV NewsChannel 5's Ashleigh Walters will serve as MC.
The park itself celebrates inclusion.
“It’s fully accessible, hence the name Barrier Free, so the playground equipment, the fitness equipment, the whole park is accessible. And that’s why we bring everyone to that park for this event," explained Mathieu. “We’re just creating something that she can sit in very safely. Be transported in safely and comfortably that’s going to bring such joy to her and she is going to light up like you all are when you see this.”
Children in the past have been delighted by the unique creations.
“You really can’t describe it, it’s just a really happy moment seeing how it changes the family. It’s more than what you can imagine,” said Stephanie Soplop, Recreation & Assessment Specialist with the Boynton Beach Recreation & Parks Department.
