Airlines push White House to reject testing for US flights

FILE - In this Feb. 2, ,2021 file photo, a traveler walks through Terminal B of LaGuardia Airport in New York. U.S. airlines are pressing their case against requiring coronavirus testing of passengers on domestic flights. The CEOs of several major airlines met Friday, Feb. 12, with the White House's coronavirus-response coordinator to lobby against a testing requirement. They say it would further undermine air travel, which is still running at less than half its pre-pandemic level. (Source: AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File/AP)