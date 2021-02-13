1 person rescued after boat capsizes off Fort Pierce; Coast Guard searching for 6 other people

One person was rescued and 6 others are missing after a boat capsized off Fort Pierce Wednesday, according to the Coast Guard.
Officials said the Coast Guard and a good Samaritan rescued a Jamaican national from the water approximately 23 miles east of Fort Pierce.
The Coast Guard received a call from the good Samaritan stating they had rescued one man from the water. Coast Guard crews in Fort Pierce launched to the scene, received the survivor, and transferred him ashore to a local hospital.
According to a news release, the survivor reported to Coast Guard officials that there were six other people who were in the water after their boat capsized Wednesday on their way from Bimini, Bahamas.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Coast Guard's command center at 305-535-4300.
