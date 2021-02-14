Boys and Girls Club hosts father/daughter event in lieu of dance

The Boys and Girls Club of West Palm Beach held an event for fathers and daughters on Saturday in lieu of their father/daughter dance.
Because of COVID-19, the nonprofit organization had to find another way to celebrate safely.
It was hosted by the club's Project Fact, which was created to empower fathers and father figures to become more engaged in the lives of their children and to prepare boys and young men for the responsibilities of manhood.
A drive-thru event was held. Guests arrived at the Bill and Jane Cheney Neighborhood Resource Center to find the parking lot filled with music decorations and a photo booth.
Guests received fresh roses and $40 gift cards to Olive Garden or Red Lobster.
“Young people do better when they have both parents and fathers do have some catching up to do and that’s what we are doing here. We are affirming fathers in their role and empowering them to become more involved in the lives of their children,” said Shamus Gordon, program manager with the Boys and Girls Club Project Fact.
This is one of three annual events that the organization hosts for fathers and father figures.
Scripps Only Content 2021