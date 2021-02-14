Community leaders hope to bridge gap of racial, social injustice with art

Community leaders across Palm Beach County are hoping to help their community through art and music.
“We are hosting our sixth ever artistry showcase called the uproar showcase but this time it's called the blackout,” said Jai Allen-Ibel, Founder of Unlocked Artistry.
The event took place Saturday at The Haus Lounge in Lake Worth Beach.
Allen-Ibel said she is focused on bridging the gap she said exists with social and racial injustice.
“I hope people can leave here and think that coexistence is actually possible,” said Allen-Ibel.
“It’s about being a part of something bigger than ourselves,” said artist Tristan Oliver.
Allen-Ibel said art is the perfect common ground to help unify her community.
“Art brings people together,” said Allen-Ibel. “If you can be together in one space regardless of your beliefs or your gender or whatever the case may be, in a space like art, imagine doing it in your daily life.”
“Everyone that’s kind of mistreated in the bad, we’re here for them,” said Adam Sessa, owner of The Haus Lounge.
Sessa said with more events like this one in the future, he’s hoping the message will spread.
“It takes people to care about each other,” said Sessa. “That’s what gets us through the hard times, especially now. Without each other we literally have no one.”
