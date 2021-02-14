Multiple non-profit organizations help the homeless in Lake Worth Beach

Multiple non-profit organizations worked together on Saturday to help the homeless in Lake Worth Beach.
A Different Shade of Love, Project 1, Dare2Cares' Laundry Project, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office were some of the organizations that took part.
They offered mobile laundry services, showers, haircuts and resume services free of charge to homeless people in the area.
GDBC Entrepreneurship Institute also participated. They are a non-profit organization in Palm Beach County that provides job awareness and training for youth and adults.
“It takes everyone, everyone to pitch in a little bit to make a big impact,” said Annette Gray, president and founder of GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute.
They plan on holding events like this later this year.
