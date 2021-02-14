State's death rise by 118 one day after 183, cases increase 7,515 vs. 7,617

Florida's coronavirus deaths rose by 118, compared with 183 as cases increased by 7,515 after 7,617 Friday, the Florida Health Department announced Saturday afternoon.
Tests reported from labs Friday were 136,448, one day after 143,864 and a record 262,798 Jan. 29. The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 6.44 percent one day after 6.27, as well as 5.62 Jan. 30, the least since 4.91 Oct. 28, a two-week high of a 8.8 Feb. 3 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 7.71 percent one day after 6.37, six days after 5.42 the lowest 4.63 Nov. 5, with a two-week high of 9.84 Feb. 3 and a record 20.04 Dec. 28.
The state's total daily positivity rate was 8.42 one day after 8.08 after 7.10 Feb. 4, the lowest since 6.01 on Oct. 28, a two-week high of 12.02 Jan. 31 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the danger threshold.
Florida's cases reached 1,821,937, including 114,083 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York and No. 5 Illinois also reporting more than 1 million. California leads with more than 3 million.
On Thursday cases passed 1.8 million, taking 11 days to rise more than 100,000. Florida passed 1.7 million cases on Jan. 30, which was 12 days, and passed 1.6 million 10 days earlier. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.
After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 7, which is 344 days, the death toll has reached 28,683 for an average of 83 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 29,179 which remained at 496.
Florida was among 8 states posting triple-digit deaths increases Saturday as the U.S. total increase was 3,313 but Ohio added 1,204 deaths for a total of 16,340, up to eighth place with 1,125 in matching death certificates to the virus since October. The state also added 2,500 old deaths Friday and 650 Thursday.
Florida passed 28,000 deaths of residents Tuesday, taking six days to climb more than 1,000.
On Wednesday, Feb. 3, Florida residents' deaths passed 27,000, taking six days to gain more than 1,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Tuesday's increase of 233 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.
Last Saturday's deaths increased by 142.
On Sunday they rose by 97. The previous time they were under triple digits was 98 on Jan. 5. On Jan. 3 they rose by 97 and the last time they were lower was 77 on Dec. 27.
Palm Beach County rose by 13 to 2,322 after 13 the previous day and after a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 20 to 5,141 and Broward is third at 2,239 with 10 more.
St. Lucie remained at 522, Martin rose by 6 to 268, Indian River by 1 to 251 and Okeechobee stayed at 69 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,395 (8 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,371 (1 decrease in data revision), No. 6 Polk 1,056 (6 increase), No. 7 Orange 1,015 (no change), No. 8 Duval 1,015 (14 increase), No. 9 Lee 854 (6 increase).
With a net increase of 44 deaths in South Florida of the 118 state total, which is 37.3 percent, there are 10,812, which is 37.7 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over seven days is 1,084, an average of 155 and 3.9 percent, compared with 1,203 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 73 over seven days for 3.2 percent. The U.S. figure is 4.6 percent with the world at 3.4 percent.
The number of new cases were 7,401, which is different than the 7,515 increase because of an update from previous days.
The increase Monday was 7 less than 5,730 the previous Monday, which is the lowest since 4,663 Nov. 16.
The increase one Friday ago was 11,543, the last time they were more than 10,000.
Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.
The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.
For months, the record for increase was 15,300 on July 12 with new infections 15,220.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
A total of 22.4 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,680. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 620one day after 493 and after a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 886, St. Lucie 109, Martin 31, Indian River 52 and Okeechobee 17. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 392,842 and Broward is second at 184,110, ahead of Palm Beach County.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 50,578 for an average of 7,225 at 2.9 percent. The previous week the increase was 67,770 for an average of 8,253. The average since the first case, was reported, which was 349 days ago, is 5,220 per day.
Florida's cases are 6.6 percent of the total infections in the U.S. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 8.5 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 29th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is in 14th at 35.4 with South Carolina No. 1 at 62.2 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 183 Jan. 14.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 257 compared with 280 one day ago. The state reported Saturday there are currently 4,681 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 256. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.
TESTING
Florida has reported 20,343,123 total tests behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas with Illinois fifth, according to Worldometers.info. Some people have taken more than one test.
First-time positivity rates:
Palm Beach County's rate of 5.78 Dec. 13 was the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 also on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's 7.17 percent (day ago 6.21, two-week high 7.95 Feb. 3, two-week low 5.69 Jan. 30). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's 7.03 percent (day ago 6.41, two-week low 5.67 Jan. 30, two-week high 9.22 Feb. 3).
St. Lucie: 11.42 percent (day ago 9.17, two-week high 16.95 Jan. 31, two-week low 7.15 seven days ago). Martin 5.54 percent (day ago 6.07, two-week low of 3.15 Feb. 4, two-week high 9.6 Feb. 1). Indian River 7.07 percent (day ago 8.74, two-week high 10.7 Jan. 31, two-week low 5.6 Jan. 30). Okeechobee 20.24 percent on 67 negative tests (day ago 10.2 on 88 negative tests, two-week low of 4.83 on138 negative tests three days ago, two-week high of 20.69 on 46 negative tests five days ago).
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.7 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.5, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.0.
Deaths per million: Florida 1,335 (26th in nation), U.S. 1,499, world 308.4. New York, which represents 9.5 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,362 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,526. Six months ago New York was 20.0 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Four other juveniles are among the 39 deaths in the 15-24 class with no change. The class was 33 since Sept. 25.
Ages 25-34: 148 (1 increase).
55 and older: Fatalities 94 percent, cases 28 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 62 percent, cases 7 percent.
85 and older: 9,137 (36 increase)
Infant to 4: 34,615 cases (209 increase), 494 hospitalized at one time (3 increase). Ages 5-14: 107,250 cases (628 increase), 470 hospitalized at one time (1 increase).
Infant to 54 age group: 1,278,684 of the 1,788,827 residents' cases. Fatalties: 1,692 (3 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,514,467 cases. Fatalities 4,738 (14 increase, 0.31 percent).
CITIES
No. 1 West Palm Beach 27,485 (139 increase. No. 2 Boca Raton 18,975 (86 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 16,419 (79 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 10,869 (75 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 8,553 (40 increase).
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 13,660 (63 increase), followed by Fort Pierce 6,982 (42 increase), Stuart 4,590 (18 increase). Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 857 (3 increase) with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 75,991 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 74,267. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 5,886 (25 increase). Martin 671 (3 increase), St. Lucie 1,3535 (2 increase), Indian River 626 (1 increase), Okeechobee 362 (same).
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-five percent of the deaths, 10,066, are residents and staff of long-term care (32 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 974 (no change) ahead of Miami-Dade at 966 (2 increase).
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 484,200 Saturday (3,313 increase, record 5,443 increase but 2,500 of those deaths were reported by Ohio in an audit of all deaths from October). Thirteen states reported at least 50 more deaths.
Weekly changes: One-week increase 21,095 (4.6 percent). Seven days ago: 2,607.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 46,435 (433 increase, record 764. No. 2 New York 45,751 (154 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 40,378 (283 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 23,072 (113 increase, record 405).
Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 47 increase, No. 7 Illinois 53, No. 8 Ohio moved up from 12th with 1,204 increase (1,125 reconciling ones since October), No. 9 Michigan 88, No. 10 Georgia 105.
Also with at least 50: No. 12 Arizona 114, No. 15 North Carolina 88, No. 11 Massachusetts 65, No. 17 Alabama 62. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., no data.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including Rhode Island at 2,290.
Cases
Total 27,574,200 Saturday, increase 84,163, record 300,282, seven days ago 104,015. Eleven states had at least 2,000 cases.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,391,036 (9,421 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,553,127 (U.S. high 11,282 record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,521,453 (8,763 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,160,523 (2,092 increase, record 15,415).
Others at least 3,000: No. 9 North Carolina 4,130 ,No. 8 Pennsylvania 4,088, No. 12 New Jersey 3,411, No. 17 Virginia 3,215.
Worldwide
Deaths: 2,404,118 (10,146 increase Saturday, record 17,594 Jan. 20). The U.S. represented 22.4 percent of increased and overall 20.6 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 80,127 (3.4 percent). Seven days ago: 11,539.
Cases: `109,090,049 (372,367, five days after 324,165, lowest since 321,203 Oct. 13, record 845,693 Jan. 8, seven days ago 443,449).
No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 238,637 (1,046 increase, record 1,554). Cases 9,811,255 (45,561 increase, record 87,134).
No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 173,771 (1,214 increase, record 1,803). Cases 1,988,695 (9,741 increase, record 22,339).
No. 4 India: Deaths 155,550 (103 increase, record 1,283). Cases 10,892,746 (12,143 increase, record 97,859).
Europe: 3,231 new deaths, 121,119 new cases. Six nations in top 10.
No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 116,908 (621 increase, record 1,725). Cases 13,308 increase, record 68,053.
No. 6 Italy: Deaths 93,356 (311 increase, record 993). Cases 13,532 increase, record 40,896.
No. 7 France: Deaths 81,647 (199 increase, record 1,437). Cases 21,231 increase, record 86,852.
No. 8 Russia: Deaths 79,696 (502 increase, record 635). Cases 4,057,698 (14,861 increase, record 29,935).
No. 9 Germany: Deaths 65,415 (379 increase, record 1,244. Cases 6,483 increase, record 31,553.
No. 10 Spain: Deaths 64,747 (no data, record 996). Cases no data, record 44,357.
Also, No. 16 Poland: Deaths 40,709 (284 increase, record 674). Cases 6,586 increase, record 37,596.
Others
No. 14 South Africa: 47,821 deaths (151 increase, record 839. Cases 2,382 increase.
No. 21 Canada: Deaths 21,228 (66 increase, record 257). Cases 3,047 increase, record 11,383.
No. 43 Japan: Deaths 6,945 (65 increase, record 120 Wednesday). Cases: 1,362 increase, record 7,882.
No. 50: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 7 increase Sunday.
No. 82 South Korea: Deaths 1,522 (8 increase Sunday). Cases: 326 increase, record 1,241.
