Woman dies in motorcycle crash near West Palm Beach

A motorcycle crash killed a woman Saturday evening near West Palm Beach.
According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Brandon Alford, 30, was driving a 2012 Kawasaki Ninja 600 eastbound on Southern Boulevard at the overpass for Florida's Turnpike at 7:19 p.m.
For unknown reasons, Alford veered into the inside lane and struck the median of the overpass, causing the motorcyle to flip and ejecting Alford and his passenger, Cambria Brill, 24.
Brill struck a tree and was pronounced deceased by Palm Beach Fire Rescue 10 minutes after the crash.
Alford received minor injuries.
Anyone that may have information regarding the crash is urged to contact Investigator Doerr at 561-681-4538.
