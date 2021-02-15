Coast Guard suspends search for missing boaters off Fort Pierce

After several days of around-the-clock searching, the U.S. Coast Guard said Monday it's suspended the search for six missing boaters off the coast of Fort Pierce.
The Coast Guard said it received a call on Jan. 10 from a good Samaritan who had rescued a Jamaican national from a capsized boat about 23 miles east of Fort Pierce.
The survivor said there were six other people in the water. The boat had capsized after the group had departed from Bimini, Bahamas.
The Coast Guard used multiple rescue boats and helicopters to search for the missing boaters for nearly six days. However, the search was suspended at 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
Capt. JoAnn Burdian, the commander of the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Miami, released this statement on Monday:
If you have any information about the missing boaters, call the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Miami at 305-535-4300.
