COVID-19 vaccine scams you should avoid

“Florida is turning the corner with vaccinations outpacing infections. This is great news, but it would be a mistake to let your guard down now—we need to remain vigilant, not only in preventing the spread of COVID-19, but also in protecting against scams that exploit the pandemic in an effort to steal your money or identity. By becoming familiar with emerging vaccine scams and how to avoid them, we can stop fraudsters and build a Stronger, Safer Florida,” said Moody.