COVID-19 vaccine scams you should avoid

Florida’s State Attorney General Ashley Moody is sending out a warning about COVID-19 vaccine scams.
Please be aware that you should never book an appointment that you have to pay for. Moody also reminds you to avoid supposed in-home vaccinations through Medicare.
Be especially wary of anyone asking for personal information like your social security number to secure an appointment.
Never post your vaccination card on social media.
Thieves can take your personal information and use it to hack your accounts.
“Florida is turning the corner with vaccinations outpacing infections. This is great news, but it would be a mistake to let your guard down now—we need to remain vigilant, not only in preventing the spread of COVID-19, but also in protecting against scams that exploit the pandemic in an effort to steal your money or identity. By becoming familiar with emerging vaccine scams and how to avoid them, we can stop fraudsters and build a Stronger, Safer Florida,” said Moody.
Anyone who suspects a COVID-19 vaccine-related scam should report it to the Attorney General’s Office by calling 1-866-9NO-SCAM.
