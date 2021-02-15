Florida woman wants Tom Brady to apologize for trophy toss

A Florida woman wants an apology from Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady after he tossed the Vince Lombardi Trophy over the Hillsborough River during a celebratory boat parade last week.
Lorraine Grohs said the trophy, awarded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after their 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, was "disgraced and disrespected by being thrown as if it was a real football" when Brady tossed it from one boat to another.
Grohs is the daughter of Greg Grohs, who crafted the very first trophy as the master silversmith at Tiffany & Co. from 1967 until his retirement in 1994.
Brady was seen tossing the trophy to tight end Cameron Brate, who was on another boat, during Wednesday's celebration.
"I didn't sleep for the past two nights because of this," Lorraine Grohs told WFTX, the Fox affiliate in Fort Myers. "I was that upset."
Lorraine Grohs said she's not a football fan. In fact, the only reason she watched the game, she said, is "to watch the trophy come out."
She has a message for the seven-time Super Bowl champion.
"I, personally, would like an apology, not just to me and my family and the other silversmiths, but to the fans," she said.
Brady has yet to offer an apology, but if his employer has anything to say about it, Lorraine Grohs shouldn't hold her breath waiting for one.
Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht offered the following take on Twitter:
