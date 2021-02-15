Gov. Ron DeSantis introduces data protection bill

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is doubling down on his efforts to protect your personal information from big tech and social media companies.
Speaking in Tallahassee on Monday, the governor outlined a new data privacy plan introduced in the Florida House of Representatives.
DeSantis said the measure would "safeguard the privacy and security of consumer data."
"The sale and scope of consumer information that is collected, analyzed, and auctioned on a second-by-second basis is escalating daily," DeSantis said. "Truth is, Floridians' most intimate information is collected, analyzed, and sold to the highest bidder."
WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE:
According to the governor, the bill would give Floridians more control over their personal data.
Companies wanting to collect and sell your information have to tell users in detail what they’re collecting and how it will be used. In addition, Floridians would be allowed to opt out of that data collection.
The plan also expands biometric data protections to include finger and face scans, as well as audio recordings.
"Floridians should not have to give up their most intimate information to use a mobile device, surf the Internet, or connect with friends and families on social media," DeSantis said.
Earlier this month, the governor called out Facebook, Twitter, Google, Apple, and Amazon for being "nameless, faceless boards of censors."
"They know if you've stopped at a gas station. They know if you've stopped to grab a burger. They know if you've stopped in certain cities or towns. And this really raises huge questions about Floridians' data privacy," DeSantis said.
The governor said he believes social media has played an "increasingly decisive role in elections and negatively impacted Americans who dissent from orthodoxy favored by the big tech cartel."
The move comes after former President Trump Donald was taken off most major social media outlets following the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6.
DeSantis said Trump being taken off Twitter was a double standard since other people like the Ayatollah Khamenei of Iran still have an account despite calling for the destruction of Israel.
The data privacy bill, which was just introduced in the Florida House of Representatives, would need approval from both the state House and Senate before going to the governor's desk.
