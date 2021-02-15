$122.7 million sale of Palm Beach property sets Fla. record

A beachfront mansion in Palm Beach set a new sales record in Palm Beach County and Florida.
The sale of the property at 535 N. County Road is also believed to be one of the most expensive residential deals in the entire country.
WPTV obtained a Palm Beach County warranty deed showing that a sale was finalized Wednesday.
Although the fully furnished property was listed at an initial asking price of $140 million, New York-based real estate agent Ryan Serhant, who represents the buyer, told WPTV that the final closing price was $122.7 million.
The property was one of three carved from a 6.26-acre estate that former President Donald Trump sold in 2008, according to the Palm Beach Daily News.
Trump sold the property to Russian businessman Dmitry Rybolovlev, who subdivided it into three lots in 2016.
The newly built nine-bedroom, two-story mansion sits on more than 2 acres and includes a separate guest cottage, an oceanfront swimming pool, an elevator, an exercise room and a wine cellar.
Serhant, who recently published a book called "Big Money Energy," would not reveal the buyer by name, but the New York Post reported that the buyer was New York financier Scott Shleifer. Serhant would neither confirm nor deny that the buyer paid cash.
The deed lists the sale as a transaction between a pair of limited liability companies.
Serhant said his company, which handles home sales throughout the world, presented the buyer with the property, which was listed by Lawrence A. Moens Associates.
"Our firm, SERHANT., has only been in existence for a little over four months, and this sale is a testament to the platform we've created for our clients," Serhant told WPTV in a statement. "I'm very happy for our buyer."
