Musician performs with $5.2 million Stradivarius violin at Palm Beach Show

A rare $5.2 million Stradivarius violin was on display at the Palm Beach County Convention Center at the Palm Beach Show over the weekend.
The show features jewelry, art, antiques and design.
Stradivarius made approximately 1,100 instruments over his lifetime. Approximately 900 of those were violins. The one displayed at the show is one of fewer than 500 that remain in the world. Many of them are held in private collections, so it was a rare opportunity to see a musician performing on one this weekend.
