Pedestrian hit, killed by dump truck at Fort Pierce intersection

A pedestrian was hit and killed Monday morning in Fort Pierce, according to police.
Interim spokeswoman April Lee said the incident occurred at 7:10 a.m. at the intersection of Oleander Avenue and Edwards Road.
The driver of a dump truck was heading northbound along Oleander Avenue and made a left turn onto Edwards Road, Lee said.
The truck hit the pedestrian as it crossed Oleander Avenue.
St. Lucie County Fire Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced the pedestrian dead.
The name of the victim has not been released.
Police said the traffic homicide investigation is ongoing.
