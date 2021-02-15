Publix website books 16K+ vaccine appointments Monday

Eager seniors seeking to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment on Publix's website were once again up early Monday morning.
The site began taking appointments at 7 a.m.
However, some people who logged onto the site said when they clicked on the "Florida" tab, they were redirected to the South Carolina portion of the site.
Publix spokeswoman Maria Brous said the site experienced a "procedural issue" Monday but it was "corrected shortly thereafter."
Monday's issue is just the latest problem users have experienced since the site went live in January.
Brous said Publix booked more than 16,000 appointments in an hour and a half Monday.
The Florida-based supermarket chain is currently booking COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.
Users last week also noticed that available doses by county are now reported as a percentage and not a number.
There continues to be more demand than the supply available, so appointment availability is limited.
Publix appointments can only be scheduled online and cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.
