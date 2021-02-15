Rubio and Scott maintain impeachment trial was 'unconstitutional' after acquittal

Former President Donald Trump was acquitted by the US Senate on Saturday on an article of impeachment that he incited the deadly US Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6.
Despite a vote before the trial which determined the trial was constitutional, both of Florida's senators maintain that it wasn't.
"The attack on 6 Jan was a crime & a disgrace," Sen. Marco Rubio wrote on Twitter. "But the Senate does not have the Constitutional power to convict a former government official no longer in office."
Rubio attached a statement to his tweet.
"The Senate does not have the Constitutional power to convict a former official," Rubio's statement read. "And even if we did we should be very reluctant to use it."
In his statement, Rubio recalled a time when he disagreed with Trump and voted against his policy to prevent "dangerous precedents."
"Two years ago, I was accused by some in my party of being a traitor because I opposed using an emergency declaration to fund a border wall that I supported," Rubio said.
Rubio commented that his vote to acquit was about not supporting a dangerous constitutional precedent.
"I voted to acquit former President Trump because I will not allow my anger over the criminal attack of January 6th nor the political intimidation from the left to lead me into supporting a dangerous constitutional precedent," said Rubio. "Let history, and if necessary the courts, judge the events of the past."
Sen. Rick Scott also responded to the vote on Twitter by calling the trial unconstitutional.
"The attack on the Capitol we all witnessed on January 6 was horrific and the lawless thugs who are responsible for the disgusting violence we saw do not represent America," Scott's statement began.
Scott then addressed the "serious issues facing our nation" including battling the coronavirus and the national debt.
"Democrats in Congress put our work for the American people on hold and pushed forward with an unconstitutional impeachment trial," Scott said.
