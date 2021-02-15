State's cases increase by 3.5-month low to 3,615; deaths increase by 155 vs. 96 day before

Florida's cases are 6.6 percent of the total infections in the U.S. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 8.5 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 29th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is in 12th at 33.0 with South Carolina No. 1 at 55.9, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.