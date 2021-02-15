Florida's coronavirus deaths rose by 96, the fewest since 77 on Dec. 27 and compared with 118 the day before, as cases increased by 5,436, the lowest since Nov. 16 with 4,663, after 7,515 on Saturday, the Florida Health Department announced Sunday afternoon.
Palm Beach County's deaths didn't increase and the only rise on the Treasure Coast area was 1 in Indian River County.
Tests reported from labs Saturday were 99,532, one day after 136,103 and a record 262,798 Jan. 29. The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 6.19 percent one day after 6.19, as well as 5.62 Jan. 30, the least since 4.91 Oct. 28, a two-week high of a 8.8 Feb. 3 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 6.68 percent one day after 7.63, seven days after 5.41, the lowest 4.63 Nov. 5, with a two-week high of 9.84 Feb. 3 and a record 20.04 Dec. 28.
The state's total daily positivity rate was 9.48 one day after 8.19, as well as 7.10 Feb. 4, the lowest since 6.01 on Oct. 28, a two-week high of 12.02 Jan. 31 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the danger threshold.
Florida's cases reached 1,827,373, including 114,467 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York and No. 5 Illinois also reporting more than 1 million. California leads with more than 3 million.
On Thursday cases passed 1.8 million, taking 11 days to rise more than 100,000. Florida passed 1.7 million cases on Jan. 30, which was 12 days, and passed 1.6 million 10 days earlier. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.
After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 7, which is 345 days, the death toll has reached 28,779 for an average of 83 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 29,275 which remained at 496.
California, Texas and New York were the only states to triple-digit deaths increases Sunday as the U.S. total increase was 1,084, lowest since it wasd under four digits, 898, on Nov. 29. Cases were 65,254, the lowest since62,020 Oct. 25.
Florida passed 28,000 deaths of residents Tuesday, taking six days to climb more than 1,000.
On Wednesday, Feb. 3, Florida residents' deaths passed 27,000, taking six days to gain more than 1,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
One Sunday ago, they rose by 97. The previous time they were under triple digits was 98 on Jan. 5. On Jan. 3 they rose by 97 and the last time they were lower was 77 on Dec. 27.
Tuesday's increase of 233 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.
Palm Beach County remained at 2,322 after 13 the previous day and after a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 29 to 5,170 and Broward is third at 2,256 with 17 more.
On the Treasure Coast, Indian River rose by 1 to 252 and staying the same were St. Lucie at 522 and Martin at 268. Okeechobee stayed at 69 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,397 (2 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,371 (no change), No. 6 Polk 1,056 (no change), No. 7 Duval 1,033 (18 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,015 (no change) and No. 9 Lee 854 (no change).
With a net increase of 37 deaths in South Florida of the 96 state total, which is 34.4 percent, there are 10,859, which is 37.7 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over seven days is 1,083, an average of 155 and 3.9 percent, compared with 1,217 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 72 over seven days for 3.2 percent. The U.S. figure is 4.7 percent with the world at 3.4 percent.
The number of new cases were 5,813, which is different than the 6,156 increase because of an update from previous days.
The increase Monday of 5,737 was 7 more than 5,730 the previous Monday.
The increase one Friday ago was 11,543, the last time they were more than 10,000.
Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.
The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.
For months, the record for increase was 15,300 on July 12 with new infections 15,220.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
A total of 18.3 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,129. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 384 one day after 620 and after a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 663, St. Lucie 79, Martin 31, Indian River 52 and Okeechobee 12. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 393,971 and Broward is second at 184,773, ahead of Palm Beach County.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 49,390 for an average of 7,056 at 2.8 percent. The previous week the increase was 56,606 for an average of 8,087. The average since the first case, was reported, which was 350 days ago, is 5,221 per day.
Florida's cases are 6.6 percent of the total infections in the U.S. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 8.5 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 29th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is in 12th at 33.0 with South Carolina No. 1 at 55.9, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 190 Jan. 15.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 118 compared with257 one day ago. The state reported Sunday there are currently 4,673 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 8. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.
TESTING
Florida has reported 20,447,964 total tests behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas with Illinois fifth, according to Worldometers.info. Some people have taken more than one test.
First-time positivity rates:
Palm Beach County's rate of 5.78 Dec. 13 was the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 also on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's 7.33 percent (day ago 6.09, two-week high 7.95 Feb. 3, two-week low 6.2 Feb. 5). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's 6.64 percent (day ago 6.89, two-week low 5.93 Fev. 4, two-week high 9.19 Feb. 3).
St. Lucie: 9.76 percent (day ago 11.31, two-week high 16.95 Jan. 31, two-week low 7.15 Feb. 5). Martin 5.66 percent (day ago 5.54, two-week low of 3.07 Feb. 4, two-week high 9.64 Feb. 1). Indian River 7.73 percent (day ago 6.95, two-week high 10.7 Jan. 31, two-week low 5.63 three days ago). Okeechobee 12.5 percent on 77 negative tests (day ago 20.24 on 67 negative tests, two-week low of 4.83 on 138 negative tests four days ago, two-week high of 20.69 on 46 negative tests six days ago).
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.7 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.5, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.0.
Deaths per million: Florida 1,340 (26th in nation), U.S. 1,502, world 309.3. New York, which represents 9.5 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,368 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,528. Six months ago New York was 19.0 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Four other juveniles are among the 39 deaths in the 15-24 class with no change. The class was 33 since Sept. 25.
Ages 25-34: 148 (no change).
55 and older: Fatalities 94 percent, cases 28 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 62 percent, cases 7 percent.
85 and older: 9,167 (30 increase)
Infant to 4: 34,957 cases (342 increase), 494 hospitalized at one time (no change). Ages 5-14: 107,719 cases (469 increase), 470 hospitalized at one time (no change).
Infant to 54 age group: 1,282,591 of the 1,794,155 residents' cases. Fatalties: 1,696 (4 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,519,0777 cases. Fatalities 4,751 (13 increase, 0.31 percent).
CITIES
No. 1 West Palm Beach 27,595 (105 increase. No. 2 Boca Raton 19,008 (33 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 16,487 (78 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 10,905 (36 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 8,571 (18 increase).
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 13,705 (45 increase), followed by Fort Pierce 7,015 (33 increase), Stuart 4,705 (15 increase). Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 860 (3 increase) with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 76,109 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 64,412. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 5,897 (31 increase). Martin 672 (1 increase), St. Lucie 1,360 (5 increase), Indian River 627 (1 increase), Okeechobee 362 (same).
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-five percent of the deaths, 10,085, are residents and staff of long-term care (19 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 974 (no change) ahead of Miami-Dade at 970 (4 increase).
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 485,332 Sunday (1,084, lowest since 898 Nov. 29,, record 5,443 increase but 2,500 of those deaths were reported by Ohio in an audit of all deaths from October). Six states reported at least 50 more deaths.
Weekly changes: One-week increase 21,812 (4.7 percent). Seven days ago: 1,305.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 46,843 (U.S.-high 408 increase, record 764. No. 2 New York 45,884 (133 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 40,527 (149 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 23,096 (24 increase, record 405).
Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 15 increase, No. 7 Illinois 35, No. 8 Ohio 6, No. 9 Michigan no data, No. 10 Georgia 3.
Also with at least 50: No. 19 South Carolina 76, No. 11 Massachusetts 60. Also, No. 12 Arizona 30, No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., no data.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including Rhode Island at 2,290.
Cases
Total 27,639,455 Sunday, increase 65,254, the lowest since 62,020 Oct. 25, record 300,282, seven days ago 89,581. Eight states had at least 2,000 cases.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,399,878 (U.S. high 8,842 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,560,060 (6,552, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,529,769 (8,316 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,162,154 (1,631 increase, record 15,415).
Other at least 3,000: No. 9 North Carolina 3,170.
Worldwide
Deaths: 2,410,948 (6,792 increase Sunday, lowest since 6,233 Nov. 8, record 17,594 Jan. 20). The U.S. represented 16.4 percent of increased and overall 20.6 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 78,730 (3.4 percent). Seven days ago: 8,226.
Cases: `109,381,072 (290,079, lowest since 279,791 Oct. 12, record 845,693 Jan. 8, seven days ago 361,982).
No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 239,294 (647 increase, record 1,554). Cases 9,834,513 (23,258 increase, record 87,134).
No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 174,207 (436 increase, record 1,803). Cases 1,992,794 (4,099 increase, record 22,339).
No. 4 India: Deaths 155,642 (92 increase, record 1,283). Cases 10,904,940 (12,194 increase, record 97,859).
Europe: 1,943 new deaths, 92,736 new cases. Six nations in top 10.
No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 117,166 (258 increase, record 1,725). Cases 10,972 increase, record 68,053.
No. 6 Italy: Deaths 93,577 (221 increase, record 993). Cases 11,068 increase, record 40,896.
No. 7 France: Deaths 81,814 (167 increase, record 1,437). Cases 16,546 increase, record 86,852.
No. 8 Russia: Deaths 80,126 (430 increase, record 635). Cases 4,071,883 (14,185 increase, record 29,935).
No. 9 Germany: Deaths 65,566 (151 increase, record 1,244. Cases 4,796 increase, record 31,553.
No. 10 Spain: Deaths 64,747 (no data, record 996). Cases no data, record 44,357.
Also, No. 16 Poland: Deaths 40,807 (98 increase, record 674). Cases 5,334 increase, record 37,596.
Others
No. 14 South Africa: 47,899 deaths (78 increase, record 839. Cases 2,382 increase.
No. 21 Canada: Deaths 21,293 (65 increase, record 257). Cases 2,432 increase, record 11,383.
No. 41 Japan: Deaths 6,983 (38 increase, record 120 Wednesday). Cases: 1,364 increase, record 7,882.
No. 50: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 9 increase Monday.
No. 82 South Korea: Deaths 1,527 (5 increase Monday). Cases: 344 increase, record 1,241.
