Town of Lake Park offering local businesses air purification units

The Town of Lake Park is accepting applications for a new grant program aimed at providing its businesses with access to air purification units.
If approved, applicants can receive funds to purchase and install the units which are designed to eliminate germs, bacteria, odors. It’s also been tested to kill the virus that causes COVID-19 by producing low levels of carbon dioxide.
The device is called Reme Halo and its manufactured by the company RGF Environmental Group which is headquartered in Riviera Beach.
"This is something that's different. This is something that has a technological approach to it and it has an actual result we can get from it, the result being that it makes indoor dining safer,” Mayor Michael O’ Rourke said.
