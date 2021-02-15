Trash removal service holds 'dump your ex' event on Valentine's Day

For those who don't get the "warm and fuzzies" from Valentine's Day, a trash removal service in Palm Beach County offered to help people get over their exes.
Junk King of Boca Raton decorated one of their dump trucks with Valentine's Day balloons on U.S. 1 in Boca Raton on Sunday.
Their "dump your ex" campaign encouraged people to dump their ex's leftover belongings.
“Listen, not everyone likes Valentine’s Day so I figured why not celebrate it. You don’t have to be alone. Come out with us, dump your ex and have a great time,” said Melissa Michel, co-owner of Junk King Boca Raton.
Junk King also made a donation to the American Heart Association for every dollar raised at the event.
