Trump waves to supporters at Presidents Day rally

Two days after the U.S. Senate acquitted former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial, devotees of the Palm Beach resident held a rally to show their support for him.
In what was billed as a "peaceful and patriotic" pro-Trump rally, the Presidents Day event took place just across the Intracoastal Waterway from Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club in West Palm Beach.
Supporters congregated at the intersection of Parker Avenue and Southern Boulevard, waving Trump flags and holding pro-Trump signs.
One supporter even wore a Trump mask while holding a U.S. Marine Corps flag.
A woman wearing a Trump 2020 hat held a sign that read, "Democrats guilty of what they accuse Trump."
Trump, who has spent nearly every day since leaving the White House golfing, waved to adoring fans as he made his way from Trump International Golf Club back to Mar-a-Lago.
